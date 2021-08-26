Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

DOMO opened at $96.84 on Monday. Domo has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

