DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $1,890,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,768,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,788,097. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $188.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

