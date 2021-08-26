Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in August

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

DDHRF stock remained flat at $$5.41 during midday trading on Thursday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.