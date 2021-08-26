Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

