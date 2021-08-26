Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $401,000 Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Clovis Oncology worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

