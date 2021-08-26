Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $425,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 160.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,230.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,138 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

