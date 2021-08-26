Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $386,000 in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

