Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,477,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

OKE stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

