Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 13,341 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.