Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 51,436 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,436 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

