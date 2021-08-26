Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,224 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

