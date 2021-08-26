Dusk Network Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $55.76 million and $2.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

