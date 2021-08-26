DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

