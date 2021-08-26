DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.
Shares of DXC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.