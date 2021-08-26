DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

