DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

