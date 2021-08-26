Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 12415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock worth $26,140,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.