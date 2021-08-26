Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 12415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock worth $26,140,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
