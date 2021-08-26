DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that DZS will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in DZS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DZS by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DZS by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

