e-Gulden Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00360707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,721 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,459 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars.

