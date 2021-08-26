Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309,645 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.87% of Eastman Chemical worth $296,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 157,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,518. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

