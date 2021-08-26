Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Eaton posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.24. Eaton has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

