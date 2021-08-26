ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Buys 49,300 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.88. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -590.59.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.