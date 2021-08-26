Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

EDAP stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,479. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of 601.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EDAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

