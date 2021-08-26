Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,567. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

