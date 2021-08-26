eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 17427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

The company has a market cap of $979.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 81.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 60.8% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

