eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 17427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.
The company has a market cap of $979.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71.
About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.