Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ESTC opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.64.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.