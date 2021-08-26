Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

ELD stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,338. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.00. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.75.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

