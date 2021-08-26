Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,338. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.00. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.