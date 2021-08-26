Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $4.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

