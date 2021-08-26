Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.92. 11,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.