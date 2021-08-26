Emerson Wealth LLC Purchases 2,177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

