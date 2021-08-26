Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

CBU opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

