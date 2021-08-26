Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

HD stock opened at $323.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

