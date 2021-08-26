Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 1,773 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $246.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.63 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.16.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.