Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 6,272 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.