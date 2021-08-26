Empowered Funds LLC Invests $342,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

