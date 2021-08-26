Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.06. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

