Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 722.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

