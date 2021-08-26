Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0421 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $170,823.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00118819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00152346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.11 or 0.99947882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.01019556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.67 or 0.06652300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

