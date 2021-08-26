Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 49.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 131.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 65,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

