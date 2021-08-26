Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. 252,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,694. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.