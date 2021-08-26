Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research firms have commented on EDVMF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

