Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,736 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

