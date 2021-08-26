Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.78. 67,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $449.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.