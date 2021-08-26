Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 151,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

