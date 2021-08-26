Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.