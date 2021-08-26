Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

