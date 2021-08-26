Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Review

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enphase Energy and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 10 17 0 2.63 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $184.04, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and GSI Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $774.42 million 30.06 $133.99 million $1.14 151.68 GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.59 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19% GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.