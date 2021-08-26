Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.68. 1,948,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,791. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

