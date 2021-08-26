Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 125,703 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $438,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.01. 404,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $247.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

