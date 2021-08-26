Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,097,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $117.11. 1,103,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.